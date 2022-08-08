National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

