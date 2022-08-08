New breast milk donation site opens in Leon County

Local mothers looking to donate breast milk in Leon County now have a new opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of families and premature babies.
Chris Szorcsik (left) with a donor who provided a generous donation of 4 gallons of milk to...
Chris Szorcsik (left) with a donor who provided a generous donation of 4 gallons of milk to help support premature babies and families.(Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition)
By Michael McILwee and WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition has partnered with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida to become a milk donation site in Leon County.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and HCA Florida Capital Hospital depend on this lifesaving nourishment to thrive when their mother’s milk is not available. In addition, donor milk is often used by premature babies and older babies who cannot tolerate formula, have weakened immune systems, or have special dietary needs.

“We are excited to partner with the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida by becoming a milk donation site in Leon County,” said Chris Szorcsik, Executive Director of Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition.

“In 2020, 11% of our babies in Leon and Wakulla Counties were born prematurely. Babies born prematurely depend on donor milk’s lifesaving nourishment to thrive when their mother’s milk is unavailable.”

Szorcsik notes that every drop of breast milk makes a difference in the long-term survival of a sick baby. Capital Area Healthy Start’s goal is to raise awareness of the need for donor milk, encourage those who can become a donor, and provide a convenient location for local moms to drop off their excess milk.

Those interested in donating breast milk can learn more at https://capitalareahealthystart.org/milk-depot/ or by contacting Chris Szorcsik at (850) 488-0288, ext. 101. Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition requests that breast milk donors call ahead to schedule an appointment.

The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida is a 501c(3) charitable organization that has collected and distributed over one-million ounces of breast milk to date. For additional information about the organization and the donation process, visit https://milkbankofflorida.org/faq/.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Denisia Blu June Andrews adds being a part of Beyoncé's new album as a part of her accolades.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the...
Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death

Latest News

LGBTQ+ Community
Board targets treatments for transgender youths
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program
Dr. Michael Killian (left) and Dr. Dipankar Gupta (right) co-lead the Initiative for the...
FSU announces initiative with UF to advance pediatric transplant health
Withlacoochee River
FDOH reports bacterial contamination in Withlacoochee River