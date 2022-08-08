Remembering legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden one year after his passing

Remembering Coach Bobby Bowden one year after his passing. Rob Wilson with FSU discusses Bowden's legacy.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One year ago, legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 91 years old, just weeks after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer.

Today FSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications, Rob Wilson, joined the Good Morning Show to discuss the lessons he learned from Coach Bowden and the memories they shared while working together over the years.

