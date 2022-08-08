Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the...
Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years.

Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female.

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a sea turtle egg that incubates above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit will have female hatchlings.

Over the past four summers, biologists have seen more female sea turtle hatchlings and far fewer male sea turtle hatchlings, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys said.

Without the males, there would eventually be no more baby turtles at all. Without sea turtles, the natural order of the marine ecosystem would be entirely disrupted.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Denisia Blu June Andrews adds being a part of Beyoncé's new album as a part of her accolades.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the...
Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death

Latest News

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month