Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay elevated for much of the work week as the muggy and hot pattern persists (because summer), but a mid-level disturbance will help keep the higher odds in place.

Another good setup for more showers and storms the next couple of days. Staying warm and humid too, very August-like. #moreSHOWERS #HOTandHUMID #QGforecast pic.twitter.com/Gl5ypDWHAO — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) August 8, 2022

Highs will stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s. For now, rain chances will fall to near 40% by Friday but still remain in the scattered category.

As for the tropics, meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center continue to monitor the tropical wave located off the African coast as of Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40% chance of development over the next five days as it is forecast to travel west to west-northwest.

NHC Outlook for the Atlantic early Monday 8.8.22.

There's that energy coming off of Africa and it's chances for development over the next 5 days. The first thing we've had to watch in a while. #TropicalThoughts pic.twitter.com/fT8oF16gbT — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) August 8, 2022

It’s too early to say what will come of it, but it will be monitored over the next few days.

