Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 8

By Rob Nucatola and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay elevated for much of the work week as the muggy and hot pattern persists (because summer), but a mid-level disturbance will help keep the higher odds in place.

Highs will stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s. For now, rain chances will fall to near 40% by Friday but still remain in the scattered category.

As for the tropics, meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center continue to monitor the tropical wave located off the African coast as of Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40% chance of development over the next five days as it is forecast to travel west to west-northwest.

It’s too early to say what will come of it, but it will be monitored over the next few days.

