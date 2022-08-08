Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother

Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old mother.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother.

The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57.

Arrest records say on May 27, Folkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan in the head repeatedly with a candlestick holder, then stabbed her in the neck and stomach at the home they shared on Harbor Club Drive.

Joan Ffolkes was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries, but died three days later.

Brigette told investigators that it had become difficult taking care of her mother, which she and her sister had been doing since Joan had been diagnosed with dementia, and she “had been planning on killing her for a few months.” Brigette also claimed that they could not afford a nursing home for Joan.

The affidavit says Brigette was aware there would be consequences for the attack, that her sister had not known anything about the plot, and that “she knew [the day of the attack would be] the day she had to put her mother out of her misery.”

Ffolkes is in the Leon County jail being held without bond.

