Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case.

The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme.

Court records show Maddox was ordered to pay $77,063 in penalties but still owes $56,758.25.

A court order dated August 4th gives federal agents a green light to seize a 1962 Lincoln and a 1966 Ford owned by Maddox and gives him 10 days to divulge their location.

A notice from the federal court clerk gives Maddox 20 days to request a hearing if he contests the seizure.

The notice says if Maddox does not respond to request a hearing within 20 days, “your property may be sold at public auction and the payment used toward the money you owe the government.”

We reached out to Maddox’s attorney Stephen Dobson. He declined to comment on the judge’s order.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records shows Maddox is currently incarcerated at a minimum-security prison camp in Pensacola with a release date of February 10, 2025.

Maddox is one of three people serving federal prison sentences in the bribery scheme right now.

Paige-Carter Smith, Maddox’s longtime associate and former head of the Downtown Improvement Authority is serving a two-year sentence, and developer JT Burnette is serving a 3-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.