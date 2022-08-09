Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car as it was driving by his Gadsden County home early Saturday morning.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, GCSO told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call of the shooting early Saturday morning on Sellie Shepherd Road, according to GCSO. Six victims, including four juveniles, were allegedly shot at while driving by Ellis’ home.

Some of the occupants suffered minor injuries by shattered glass and metal from the vehicle, according to GCSO, but there were no injuries from the firearm. The victims were treated and released.

Ellis was booked into the Gadsden County Jail Sunday evening and is being held without bond, according to the jail’s booking page.

