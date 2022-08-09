Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher

The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region championship game.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - The score took a backseat, as it often does at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday’s southwest region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma.

Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton was on the mound and hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a scary moment, and Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound in the aftermath.

But Jarvis comforted the pitcher by approaching the mound and giving him a hug in a moment of sportsmanship that symbolized what the event is about.

The two teams were competing for one of the 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ten American teams will earn their place at the regional tournaments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
Te’Ariwn Gordon, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Aug 5, by the Chattahoochee Police...
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short
A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash