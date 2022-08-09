Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing

The district says it's getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just hours from the first day of school, there were delays at the Leon County Schools admissions office Tuesday as parents scrambled to get their kids registered.

The district’s deputy superintendent, Michelle Gayle, has asked parents to be patient.

She said as soon as parents submit all the necessary paperwork, it should take less than 48 hours for their child to be officially enrolled.

The district has been getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county, Gayle said. Their phone lines have been ringing nonstop, and staff were handling about 500 ticket requests.

Ideally, every student would be registered before the first day, but Gayle said schools inevitably have late enrollments every year.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to get that child in, look at the documents, make sure they’re in the right grade level at the right school, so that hopefully, they can be in school before the end of the week,” Gayle said. “But we do ask for patience and grace. We are working around the clock to get all of this processed.”

LCS will be giving parents an additional 30 days to submit certain documents, like immunization records and health certificates.

To find a checklist of necessary documents and more info on how to register students for school, click here.

