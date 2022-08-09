Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Officer during a pursuit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records.

Tyrone Cleveland was indicted on first degree murder charges last week.

Court records showed he entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning and is expected back in court in November.

Cleveland is accused of ramming the squad car of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello during a pursuit on June 8, 2022. He was also wanted for a shooting at his home earlier the same night in which his wife and two daughters were hurt.

