Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty

Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court in the early morning hours of June 8, 2022, then crashing into a Tallahassee Police Department officer’s car about an hour later at the intersection of Capital Circle NW and Northwest Passage.(Leon County Jail)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Officer during a pursuit pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records.

Tyrone Cleveland was indicted on first degree murder charges last week.

Court records showed he entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning and is expected back in court in November.

Cleveland is accused of ramming the squad car of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello during a pursuit on June 8, 2022. He was also wanted for a shooting at his home earlier the same night in which his wife and two daughters were hurt.

