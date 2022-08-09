Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

Te’Ariwn Gordon, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Aug 5, by the Chattahoochee Police...
Te’Ariwn Gordon, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Aug 5, by the Chattahoochee Police Department on a Jackson County outstanding warrant.(MPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna.

Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County.

According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon was allegedly involved in a shooting in the city limits of Marianna.

MPD said he allegedly shot at an individual.

They issued an arrest warrant for Gordon for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging a Firearm in Public.

Gordon was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Denisia Blu June Andrews adds being a part of Beyoncé's new album as a part of her accolades.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother

Latest News

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the...
Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death
According to Randy Maubach, an administrator for Point of Grace Christian School, the incident...
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year