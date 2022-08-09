Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna.

Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County.

According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon was allegedly involved in a shooting in the city limits of Marianna.

MPD said he allegedly shot at an individual.

They issued an arrest warrant for Gordon for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging a Firearm in Public.

Gordon was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail.

