Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon after a potent line of thunderstorms developed over the central Big Bend and moved northward. Winds just above the surface of at least 45 mph in northeastern Tallahassee around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday based on Doppler radar estimates, and there was at least one report of storm damage in the Killearn neighborhood. The storms were also prolific lightning creators with one storm in Taylor and Madison counties producing over 280 lightning strikes in a 10-minute time frame.

4:47 PM: Over 280 lightning strikes have been recorded in portions of Madison and Taylor counties in the last ten minutes! Be sure to stay indoors. #flwx pic.twitter.com/P4ORVewUvi — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 9, 2022

The showers and storms will be an issue for the drive home from work Tuesday evening, but the odds will decrease as the atmosphere gets tapped out of energy and daytime heating subsides. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will stay in the likely category Wednesday and Thursday as the active pattern will keep rain chances elevated. Daytime high temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, will stick around Friday and through the weekend with odds ranging between 40% and 60% with highs near 90.

The new work week appears to be drier with only a 30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will remain near 90.

