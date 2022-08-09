Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9

We'll likely see more afternoon showers and storms throughout the rest of the work week. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon after a potent line of thunderstorms developed over the central Big Bend and moved northward. Winds just above the surface of at least 45 mph in northeastern Tallahassee around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday based on Doppler radar estimates, and there was at least one report of storm damage in the Killearn neighborhood. The storms were also prolific lightning creators with one storm in Taylor and Madison counties producing over 280 lightning strikes in a 10-minute time frame.

The showers and storms will be an issue for the drive home from work Tuesday evening, but the odds will decrease as the atmosphere gets tapped out of energy and daytime heating subsides. Lows overnight will be back into the 70s.

Rain chances will stay in the likely category Wednesday and Thursday as the active pattern will keep rain chances elevated. Daytime high temperatures will be near 90 with lows in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, will stick around Friday and through the weekend with odds ranging between 40% and 60% with highs near 90.

The new work week appears to be drier with only a 30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will remain near 90.

