Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills.

The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale.

Leaders have been calling on the community to help raise a million dollars to save the home.

The church group that owns the home said a miracle placed the predominantly black nursing home at the top of the hill on Alabama Street. Officials have been looking for another miracle to keep it there.

“We believe that the same God that allowed our forefathers on the backs of many of those that sold pies and sold other things and baked cookies and everything to make this come about,’ Terry Price, a member of the Board of Directors of Miracle Hill, said. “We believe that [the] same God that worked a miracle with pies and cakes is going to be the same God that works a miracle with us now.”

Miracle Hill is the only Black-owned nursing home and rehabilitation center in Tallahassee. It was built more than 50 years ago by the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention.

“We want to make sure that that’s a place that they can go that’s in the community,” Price said. “They don’t have to drive far, and we can continue to pass out those blessings.”

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to a financial crisis that places over 100 employees and 70-plus patients in jeopardy, according to Miracle Hill officials.

“We don’t want to sell Miracle Hill.,” Price said. “We want to continue to maintain it. We want to continue to have it as a part of our legacy, as a part of our community.”

Like Price, the former President of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention Ernest Ferrell says it’s a gem too valuable to lose.

“There’s no guarantee that the people who buy the property are even interested in a nursing home,” said Ferrell.

While a million dollars seems like a lot, Ferrell said that the role it plays in keeping nursing home and rehabilitation services in the community is truly a small price to pay.

“It was a miracle,” Ferrell said. “It is a miracle because of where it’s located and because of the impact it had on the community.”

The million dollar fundraising drive will kick off on Thursday at noon at the Enrichment Center located at 2344 Lake Bradford Rd. in Tallahassee.

Ferrell said the money will go toward paying off investors and others that have loaned money to the center.

