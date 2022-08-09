New breast milk donation site opens in Tallahassee

A new breast milk donation site is now open in east Tallahassee.
A new breast milk donation site is now open in east Tallahassee.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new breast milk donation site is now open in east Tallahassee.

Capitol Area Health Coalition has partnered with the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida to open a milk depot for local maternal donors to drop off breast milk they don’t need for nourishment.

Executive Director Chris Szorcsik said they were contacted by the milk bank of Florida for a local donation site for the Tallahassee area.

“They have several coordinators in Miami and at one point there was a coordinator who drove all the way from Miami to collect the local milk from our donors,” Szorcsik said.

The milk bank launched last week, which was World Breast Feeding Week, and have received one donation of 4 gallons of milk.

Szorcsik said in 2020 about 11 percent of babies were born prematurely in Leon and Wakulla Counties and the breast milk they can collect through donations is able to provide needed nutrients for those babies when “moms can’t produce milk.”

“Whether it’s the stress of having a premature baby, or something medically going on with them the donor’s milk really becomes a lifeline for these sick babies,” Szorcsik said.

Once donations are received the milk bank contacts the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida to pick up their donations and take them through a testing process to ensure the milk is safe.

From there the milk is dispersed to recipient sites at the local Natal Intensive Care Units at hospitals.

“We make sure the milk is pasteurized and has the right nutrient content that is needed,” Szorcsik said.

Donors can drop off milk at their office location on 1311 N Paul Russel Rd. from 8 am to 5 pm.

Donors are asked to contact the coalition office at 850-488-0288 to schedule a drop-off time for donations.

