‘Nobody is above the law’: Fried condemns DeSantis response to Mar-a-Lago search

By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried held a press conference Tuesday morning, where she condemned Governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago and to other issues.

Gov. DeSantis called the FBI’s search of former president Trump’s home “an escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies.”

Fried delivered a short speech in front of the Governor’s Mansion, which was later posted to her YouTube channel, where she called for steady leadership that upholds American values like “the rule of law and civil discourse.”

It also pains me that Ron DeSantis will still not condemn Nazis,” Fried said. ”He won’t condemn January 6th, but he has no problem attacking the FBI, an FBI that is run by a director that was appointed by Donald Trump.”

Fried had previously requested that Governor DeSantis condemn demonstrations that occurred in Tampa in July, where “DeSantis Country” flags could be seen among Nazi imagery.

While the Governor has previously stated that people obstructing proceedings or rioting should be held accountable, he also said that the one year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol was “Christmas” for New York and D.C. based media, who had “an obsession” with it due to being able “to spin a narrative that they want to spin” about the supporters of former president Donald Trump.

“Attacking our institutions and making threats about revenge if they gain power is unamerican,” Fried said. " We should always seek truth and justice, that is the American way. Nobody is above the law: not Donald Trump, not Ron DeSantis, not me.”

