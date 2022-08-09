North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater.

The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States.

“Unfortunately, they are one of the most endangered mammals in Central and South America,” said Ryan David Reines, the executive director of the North Florida Wildlife Center. “They are extinct in multiple Central American countries, which is incredibly sad. And so we feel incredibly lucky to have this animal here, this incredibly unique, rare species.”

The ultimate goal is to find a female mate for this anteater, Reines said.

The anteater is about 5 and a half feet long, but Reines said he’ll grow to about 8 feet at full maturity.

Staff at the wildlife center said he’s adjusting well to his new environment.

Those interested in visiting North Florida Wildlife Center or booking a close-up encounter with the anteater, it can be arranged by clicking here.

