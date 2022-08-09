Quincy man arrested for attempted murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street.

According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters.

Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to HCA in Quincy and later transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries, QPD said.

The person who took the victim to HCA in Quincy was also arrested on unrelated charges.

According to the press release, Cox was arrested for attempted felony murder, discharging firearm in public and unlicensed carrying of firearm.

