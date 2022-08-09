Quincy man arrested for attempted murder

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street.

According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters.

Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to HCA in Quincy and later transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries, QPD said.

The person who took the victim to HCA in Quincy was also arrested on unrelated charges.

According to the press release, Cox was arrested for attempted felony murder, discharging firearm in public and unlicensed carrying of firearm.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Denisia Blu June Andrews adds being a part of Beyoncé's new album as a part of her accolades.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother

Latest News

Te’Ariwn Gordon, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Aug 5, by the Chattahoochee Police...
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
According to the press release, more than “40 pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the...
Man indicted for murder in connection with Tallahassee fentanyl death