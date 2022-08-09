Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”(Wimbledon / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.

“I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

Latest News

The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose
Kevin Welsh holds up PHA pellets at the Danimer Scientific plant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses