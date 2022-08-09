Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career.

Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.

She started her career at the elementary school when it first opened, and she was just 19 years old. Mobley says ironically, just like new students, teachers also share a bit of nerves on the first day of a new year.

“I get excited every school year, I couldn’t sleep last night, every Sunday night before school. I’m just like the kids. I was in Walmart and I said these kids don’t know the teachers are nervous too,” she said.

Mobley talked about all the ways the school system has changed since the start of her career, with technology and curriculum being two of the main difference throughout the years. However, one thing that hasn’t changed, is her love for all her students.

“I’ve always loved children and wanted to teach. I love that it’s new every year, the job changes every year,” said Mobley.

While she will officially retire next may, Mobley says she’d still like to help out and keep her roots in the classroom by substitute teaching.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.