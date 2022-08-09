Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists.
File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press and Holly Ramer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in a head-on collision in northern New Hampshire.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct, although some of the charges were dropped during the trial. He has been in jail since the crash on June 21, 2019, in Randolph.

His trial began on July 26.

The seven who died were part of a Marines motorcycle club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. They ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel and were headed to an American Legion Post in Gorham for a fundraiser.

The jury deliberated for less than 3 hours before returning the verdict.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Monkeypox Outbreak
First monkeypox case confirmed in Leon County
Brigette A. Ffolkes has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Scott Maddox at Tallahassee City Hall during a city commission meeting.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Man accused of ramming TPD car, killing officer pleads not guilty
Fried condemned Gov. DeSantis in a short speech outside the Governor's mansion Tuesday morning.
‘Nobody is above the law’: Fried condemns DeSantis response to Mar-a-Lago search