Charles’ First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the area - mainly South Georgia. There were some reports of high thunderstorm wind gusts as well as downed trees.

The stabilizing atmosphere and loss of daytime heating will drop the rain chances Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

Disturbances aloft along with an approaching cold front will boost the chance of showers and storms late this week and into the weekend. The cold front will slide south and be nearly on top of the viewing area by Saturday. The big question is whether the front will slide farther south and bring in some drier air at the surface. There was some consensus from the long-range guidance models that scenario could play out next Wednesday, but confidence is low given that is seven days out. Any north-south deviation of the front will alter the forecast.

The chance of rain will be between 60% and 70% Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances will slowly drop during the new work week. As for next Wednesday, rain odds will be at 20% (for now).

