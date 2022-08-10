Charles’ First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10

Scattered showers and storms remain likely for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the area - mainly South Georgia. There were some reports of high thunderstorm wind gusts as well as downed trees.

The stabilizing atmosphere and loss of daytime heating will drop the rain chances Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

Disturbances aloft along with an approaching cold front will boost the chance of showers and storms late this week and into the weekend. The cold front will slide south and be nearly on top of the viewing area by Saturday. The big question is whether the front will slide farther south and bring in some drier air at the surface. There was some consensus from the long-range guidance models that scenario could play out next Wednesday, but confidence is low given that is seven days out. Any north-south deviation of the front will alter the forecast.

The chance of rain will be between 60% and 70% Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances will slowly drop during the new work week. As for next Wednesday, rain odds will be at 20% (for now).

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
FILE PHOTO: Scott Maddox at Tallahassee City Hall during a city commission meeting.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car as it was driving by his Gadsden...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms remain likely for the rest of the week and into the weekend....
Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for this work week and into the...
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 8, 2022