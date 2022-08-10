Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

