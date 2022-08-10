Early voting set to begin in Florida, schedules announced

(WCTV)
By Logan Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting for the Florida primary election is set to begin by Saturday, and elections supervisors are announcing the times and locations to cast a ballot early in each county.

In Leon County, voters can choose to vote early at any of the 10 different locations from Saturday, August 13, to Sunday, August 21. This year, the FSU Student Services building will be replacing the FSU Tucker center as an Early Voting location.

Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be picked up or dropped off in a secure drop box (no postage required) at any of these locations during voting hours.

Voting early leads to shorter wait times and a longer window of opportunity to cast your ballot, according to Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

More information on early voting, including a list of times and locations for each county, can be found here.

