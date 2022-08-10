Lowndes Co: Traffic pattern changing at I-75, Exit 11 interchange

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic patterns are changing on State Route 31/Madison Highway in Lowndes County. The highway will switch to one I-75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange, according to GDOT.

The northernmost bridge currently being used to drive towards Clyattville and Florida will close on August 11 for demolition.

GDOT says the interchange will be “reconstructed to improve safety and efficiency by providing additional capacity on the bridge and approaches over the interstate and on the ramps.”

All traffic will use the southernmost bridge, which will shift to have one lane each for northbound and southbound traffic. GDOT says temporary signals will be put up at the ramp intersections.

The project will cost $53.2 million, which will in part come from the Transportation Investment Act. The reconstruction should be complete in winter 2024, according to GDOT.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.