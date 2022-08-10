Miller County Sheriff Arrested

COLQUITT, GA. - Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia involving Sheriff Morgan.

GBI Agents began the investigation and conducted interviews with the victim, and multiple witnesses, and collected evidence related to the investigation and allegations. Agents then discussed their findings with the District Attorney and ultimately met with a Superior Court Judge to present their evidence and testimony in the case for the alleged offenses.

Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10, in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

