New Faces, Different Places: Jonathan DeLay brings familiarity to Thomasville Football

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Football is back in the Rose City. After a year in which Thomasville finished as State Runner-Up, the program also had to tab a new head coach. The Bulldogs went with a familiar face.

As Zach Grage hit the road to Lowndes, Thomasville didn’t waste time filling his spot. Jonathan DeLay is now the man in charge after five seasons as the quarterbacks coach. Now getting the chance to lead the program.

“It’s been fun. You know, it’s been a learning experience from the logistical side, the planning side, and the other ins and outs that go into football that people don’t think about,” DeLay said, “I am super excited about this. You know, a few years ago--yes, I wanted to be a head coach but I didn’t know when it was going to happen. Even last year--yes, I wanted to be a head coach but I didn’t know when it would happen. Then, bang--it’s here. I don’t think you’re ever fully prepared for it to happen, but I’m super excited for the opportunity.”

Grage established the culture. A culture that DeLay says is engrained in the program. One that he’ll bring his unique qualities to.

“Our thing is it’s going to be a foundation of love and sacrifice,” DeLay explained, “Some days we won’t have great body language. Do you love the team enough to sacrifice for them? That’s what I try to preach to the kids on a daily basis.”

Coming off a State Runner-Up finish, DeLay knows the expectations. He embraces it and plans to meet the standard.

“You know the expectation at Thomasville is always high. That board right there is full of teams that did something that made the Diamond ‘T’ a tradition,” DeLay concluded, “It’s been there before me and it will be there after me. My job with these kids is to continue that tradition. I understand that we’ll have a target on our back, and our kids, I think, are thriving off of that.”

Thomasville opens the season on the road on Friday, August 19th against Brooks County at 7:30PM.

