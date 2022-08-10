New Faces, Different Places: Justin Rogers brings sense of urgency to Thomas County Central

Justin Rogers (Source: WALB)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central Football undeniably has a rich program tradition. With it comes high expectations for success.

Being so, the Yellow Jackets welcome in a coach whose success on the field speaks for itself--former Colquitt County Head Coach Justin Rogers.

“I just felt like when the opportunity presented itself and I got to meet with them and talk with them--it just seemed like a great chance,” Rogers said, “I’m very thankful for the opportunity I had at Colquitt and my time there was great, but sometimes things are about fit. I just felt like this was a better fit, and it’s such a tradition rich program. The success they’ve had--it’s just a great opportunity to jump on so we took the opportunity and ran.”

Rogers achieved a 26-7 overall record at Colquitt County including a state playoff appearance in 2021. At Colquitt, he was also named the Region 1 7A Coach of the Year with his team ranking in the top 50 nationally.

Before Colquitt, Rogers was at Jones County, where he lead the Greyhounds to an overall 45-15 record in five seasons.

The success Rogers brings to Thomas County Central is unquestioned. He’s brought a tangible sense of urgency.

On the field, Rogers wants to play fast sporting an up tempo offense. Off the field, he’s most impressed with hos hungry his players are. He says the transition has been great, and the Yellow Jackets are ready to go.

“The kids here are amazing. They’re working so hard. They’re so hungry. They want to be successful and they’ve been just a joy to be around,” Rogers concluded, They’re a good group--a tight group. That’s a testament to the last staff. They did a good job. I inherited a group that really loves each other and cares and man, are they hungry. They are tired of being mediocre and you can tell. So, I’m really proud of that.”

Thomas County Central opens up the season at home against Cairo. That game will be Friday, August 19th at 7:30PM.

