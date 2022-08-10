‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd at the Augustus B. Turnbull Florida State Conference Center a Leon County Commissioner, the provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area.

“This gives us a measurement of the pulse of the community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “The takeaway is that this community is caring and its compassion in reaching out is still there.”

The summit addressed issues like maternal realities in childbirth, food insecurities, employment, educational disparities and overall inequities facing the community and their consequences.

“We’re energized by the interest in receiving and continuing dialogue and conversations,” Proctor said. “Florida State University is engaged, they’re hearing and listening and doing their own form of inventory and indexing these needs we brought forward.”

The conference focused on data brought forward by several agencies, Proctor and the health department to dive into the issues that exacerbate poverty in that region of Leon County.

“Until we all work together and develop collective impact through collaboration and cooperation, we’re not going to get there,” said FSU Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Jim Clark.

Clark hopes the resources at the university can be an asset to tackling the issues facing that region of Leon County and “push the envelope” on economic development, anti-poverty initiatives and health care development.

“Through communication with the community, we can learn from each other and craft solutions on things that will make a difference in people’s lives,” Clark said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office also laid out their initiatives for their RISE Program continuum of care initiative.

They discussed the wrap-around services provided to former inmates which the sheriff’s office said has served 300 former inmates.

Along with laying out their SPIRIT Program, suppression prevention intervention referral intelligence too which addresses reentry case management, and lays out referrals to reformed inmates once they’re out of incarceration.

Clark said he hopes the university will be able to contribute to the collective initiative of providing health care and addressing poverty in the city and county. Along with working on research-based approaches to help in the development of public policy at the city and county level going forward.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
FILE PHOTO: Scott Maddox at Tallahassee City Hall during a city commission meeting.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car as it was driving by his Gadsden...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
"On Aug. 11 the contractor plans to close the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge (the...
Lowndes Co: Traffic pattern changing at I-75, Exit 11 interchange
Justin Kuhns (Left) and Susan Kuhns (Right) are accused of embezzling $100,000 in Thomasville,...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
Photo by: MGN
Miller County Sheriff Arrested