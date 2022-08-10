‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd at the Augustus B. Turnbull Florida State Conference Center a Leon County Commissioner, the provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area.

“This gives us a measurement of the pulse of the community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “The takeaway is that this community is caring and its compassion in reaching out is still there.”

The summit addressed issues like maternal realities in childbirth, food insecurities, employment, educational disparities and overall inequities facing the community and their consequences.

“We’re energized by the interest in receiving and continuing dialogue and conversations,” Proctor said. “Florida State University is engaged, they’re hearing and listening and doing their own form of inventory and indexing these needs we brought forward.”

The conference focused on data brought forward by several agencies, Proctor and the health department to dive into the issues that exacerbate poverty in that region of Leon County.

“Until we all work together and develop collective impact through collaboration and cooperation, we’re not going to get there,” said FSU Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Jim Clark.

Clark hopes the resources at the university can be an asset to tackling the issues facing that region of Leon County and “push the envelope” on economic development, anti-poverty initiatives and health care development.

“Through communication with the community, we can learn from each other and craft solutions on things that will make a difference in people’s lives,” Clark said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office also laid out their initiatives for their RISE Program continuum of care initiative.

They discussed the wrap-around services provided to former inmates which the sheriff’s office said has served 300 former inmates.

Along with laying out their SPIRIT Program, suppression prevention intervention referral intelligence too which addresses reentry case management, and lays out referrals to reformed inmates once they’re out of incarceration.

Clark said he hopes the university will be able to contribute to the collective initiative of providing health care and addressing poverty in the city and county. Along with working on research-based approaches to help in the development of public policy at the city and county level going forward.

