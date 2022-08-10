Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges

A couple is accused of embezzling $100,000 from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office.
Justin Kuhns (Left) and Susan Kuhns (Right) are accused of embezzling $100,000 in Thomasville,...
By Michael McILwee
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Thomasville, GA. - A couple in Thomasville, Georgia has been arrested for theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband Justin Kuhns, 50, were arrested on August 3, in Thomas County, Georgia.

Susan Kuhns was arrested for 8 counts of theft by taking, 4 counts of financial transaction card fraud, 2 counts of a controlled substance, and 1 count of computer invasion of privacy. Kuhns was an employee of the business where the thefts occurred.

Justin Kuhns was arrested for 1 count of theft by taking.

The GBI was requested to investigate the alleged theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office, by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on May 24, 2022. GBI Agents began the investigation, conducted multiple interviews with witnesses, and obtained financial documents from various financial institutions and businesses. During the investigation, it was determined other crimes had been committed and various thefts had also occurred.

Additional charges are expected regarding this investigation once a final amount of the thefts is determined. Agents believe that the known thefts total approximately $100,000 and could even be higher when additional requested records are received and reviewed. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

