TPD Chief Lawrence Revell speaks out after the man who murdered Officer Fariello gets indicted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An indictment was handed down by a grand jury Thursday in a deadly chase and crash that killed a Tallahassee police officer.

Officer Christopher Fariello was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer and now the man accused of ramming his patrol car is officially facing first degree murder charges.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says it’s hard to put into words what news of this indictment means for the police department and the Fariello family, but says it comes as a huge sigh of relief.

According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, a grand jury returned a six-count indictment against suspect Tyrone Cleveland Thursday. A move TPD Chief Revell says he appreciates.

“State Attorney Campbell did a phenomenal job, so I want to make sure I thank he and his staff for getting it to the grand jury and I want to thank the grand jury for doing their job and securing this indictment,” said Chief Revell.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association gave WCTV a statement Thursday saying:

“We are still mourning with the Fariello and TPD families and we hope for justice to be served soon.”

Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit when suspect Tyrone Cleveland turned into oncoming traffic and crashed into Fariello’s car. Thursday’s indictment was the first step into a long process for the family.

“Every step is a reminder for them, and every step is one step closer to justice which is what we and they both want,” explained Chief Revell. “But it also brings up those memories and brings up the horror of that call, and that night, and that situation.”

The memories of an officer the department says they will never forget.

“You remember the happy times, you remember the positives, you remember the person that Chris was and the joy that he brought to so many lives and the phenomenal job that he did here as a police officer,” shared Chief Revell.

The departments has several dedications to Fariello as a sign to show all officers they are appreciated and will never be forgotten.

“We also want them to understand that if they’re called to that level of sacrifice then we will never forget,” expressed Chief Revell. “We will always remember them and we will do whatever we can to honor their memory.”

For now, Chief Revell says he just wants to thank the community for their constant support of not only the police department but for the Fariello family as they continue to await justice.

The indictments against Cleveland include first degree murder, aggravating fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting his wife and daughter at Cleveland’s home that same night prior to the crash.

