All you need to know about the Leon County early voting changes

Since the 2020 election, efforts to keep voters secure in the process remain a top priority for the supervisor of the election office.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s election season and early voting begins this weekend. It’s a busy time of year for the elections office as voters prepare to submit their ballots.

We are sharing down below all you need to know ahead of casting your vote.

Officials sharing all the changes you need to keep in mind ahead of voting this weekend for the primary.

In order to prepare, the supervisor of elections, Mark Earley, says much has not changed when it comes to the process this year.

Drop boxes are the same and most of the drop box locations are the same with exception of the civic center. But starting Saturday, August 13, you should keep in mind that you can only bring in two non-family member ballots to a drop box and that vote-by-mail ballots have to be requested each year.

“Requests for vote by mail ballots only last for one election cycle now instead of two in the past. That was the biggest change,” Earley said. “So if you’ve requested a vote by mail ballot for this election 2022, and you want to vote by mail in 2024, you’ll have to make a new request.”

Earley says early voting is encouraged, that way if anything goes wrong, you have a second chance on election day versus waiting for election day, and it is your final opportunity.

According to Earley, more than 60 thousand vote by email ballots and about 10 thousand have already been returned.

