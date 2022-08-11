Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gives Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gives Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas.

The giveaway started at 4 p.m. and is taking place at the Salem Marathon gas station in Havana with some folks saying they have been waiting in line since 11 a.m.

Those who are waiting in line are willing to wait in lines more than a mile long to get their fuel.

With school starting for most, Direct Auto Exchange says they wanted to help make the transition back easier by giving away up to $50 of free gas per car for the lucky ones who made it past the line.

With the increase in price for most items, the dealership’s owner, Tyrone Davis, says he just wants to ease residents’ minds for one less expense.

“There are people having a hard time right now and I just wanted to give back and help the community with gas,” Davis said. “I mean you got kids going back to school, teachers going back to work and I just want to do my part to help out.

Davis says the dealership is prepared to spend 25 to 30 thousand dollars for folks’ gas all to help families.

