Former employee speaks out after Miller Co. Sheriff arrested on sexual battery charges

A former deputy with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department said he was fired after reporting an incident of alleged sexual misconduct by Sheriff Rick Morgan.
By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A former deputy with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department said he was fired after reporting an incident of alleged sexual misconduct by Sheriff Rick Morgan.

“I will not stand up for any kind of corruption or cover-up,” said former Chief Deputy Byron Cobb. “Even though I knew it could cost me my job, I’m going to do the right thing.”

Sheriff Morgan was arrested on sexual battery charges and violating his oath of office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Officials said he was arrested Wednesday morning.

Cobb said he met with the county EMS director and the county commissioner’s office after being notified of the allegations; that’s when they decided to move forward in contacting the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. “The community is just shocked,” said Cobb. You can’t do this. I’ve got two small children, myself, and I just couldn’t imagine if this had happened to one of them.”

WCTV reached out to Sheriff Morgan and he said he is still working in his role as Sheriff. Our team also reached out to Morgan’s attorney multiple times Thursday but did not get a response.

Currently, the GBI cannot comment on the case, as it is still an open investigation. Once the investigation is complete, officials said the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Cobb said he’s worked in law enforcement for the past 14 years, and he’s been working with Sheriff Morgan since 2017.

“I think justice is being served,” said Cobb. “This should’ve never happened.”

