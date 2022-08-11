Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company.

Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with the majority of board members to support saving the center.

“It’s just what it is, a miracle,” Ferrell said. “It’s a place that was not available to black people 53 years ago.”

Ferrell said the services have played “such a major role in helping black people at the time of economic development in the neighborhood” and they’re trying to raise $1 million dollars to help combat the sale.

The center employs over 120 people, and houses over 70 residents. All of which may be out of a home, and a job if it’s sold Ferrell said.

“There’s no guarantee that the people that are buying it have a real interest in the nursing home at all,” Ferrell said. “All these things stand to be lost if they go through with the sale.”

Ferrell said the buyers are trying to purchase the property for $12 million.

“What are these people going to do? They’re going to have to scramble and find places for their family and loved ones to go,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said the company trying to purchase the property is from outside the state and “there was no plan or opportunity for someone else who might have wanted to buy it.”

The money they’re trying to raise, Ferrell said, will help them get funding from a bank or an institution and will likely take on a mortgage.

The million dollars they’re hoping to raise would go to “paying the people with good intentions of keeping the nursing home afloat” Ferrell said.

“The families of the nursing home have their loved ones here,” Ferrell said. “You have to make sure that everything is ok with them, that is their home.”

