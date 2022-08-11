Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TPD confirms a man was shot in Tallahassee’s west side early Thursday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street.

TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.

According to WCTV’s shooting tracker, this is Tallahassee’s 80th shooting incident in 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

