New Faces, Different Places: Price Harris hopes to maintain Madison standard

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Ominous skies over Boot Hill.

It’s almost fitting as Madison County hits the field for its second week of fall camp.

The Cowboys have been nothing less than the oncoming storm for just about anyone who stand in their way, five state titles in six seasons will give you that reputation and even after the off-season departure of Mike Coe, first year Head Coach Price Harris hopes his team can shake down the thunder just like he did when he wore Maroon and Silver 30 years ago.

“Being able to see the old ghost that are around that have kind of made you who you are,” Said Harris of returning to lead his Alma Mater. “You think back to Bud O’Hare and Randy McPherson to Frankie Carroll and all the greats and think about the impact they had on you as a coach.”

Now it’s Harris’ turn to pay it forward. After spending much of the last decade turning Dunnellon into a 1A contender, the Madison native returns, bolstered by MadCo’s always loaded roster and led in part by QB Jamie “Buck” Hampton Jr., looking to keep up old Madison standard while adding his personal, more vertical touch on offense.

“At first glance it makes you want to rethink being a quarterback,” joked Hampton of the switch to Harris’ more complex passing attack. “But the way Coach Harris broke it down for me he made it seem simple so I just learned it step by step.”

Don’t let the new wrinkles fool you however, Harris is hoping to keep the Cowboy’s blue collar approach squarely under their maroon jerseys. With another daunting schedule including the usual local suspects on top of Miami’s Carrollwood day, South Georgia’s Fitzgerald, Lake city Columbia and Oakleaf from the Jacksonville area, MadCo’s toughness will still be front and center.

“I hope the strength of this team is the backbone and the grit.,” Remarked Harris of his team’s resolve. That’s what’s defined Madison County over the years is they play as hard as they can for as long as they can and I think this team’s got that in them.”

