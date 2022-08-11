Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As rent costs continue to climb, some Florida families say federal rental assistance isn’t keeping up.

That’s the case for Monticello resident, Lakeiltra Walker.

After a devastating fire destroyed her home and nearly all her belongings back in April, Walker and her two sons have been moving from place to place for the last four months.

“They just want their own home,” Walker said. “But it’s hard trying to explain it to them, you know, why we can’t find a place to live right now.”

Walker says housing prices have skyrocketed, and Section 8 housing vouchers aren’t enough to cover that cost.

She says places that are affordable are snatched up immediately.

“You know, going to apply somewhere for rent and it’s like five other people looking for the same thing you’re looking for,” Walker said.

Walker’s inability to find an affordable place hasn’t been for lack of trying.

“Day in and day out,” she said. “Five, six days a week, I’m looking for houses.”

Every day, she scrolls past homes that are just too expensive.

And she’s not alone.

The housing authority that manages Section 8 for several counties across North Florida says there are 112 people in the same situation as Walker, unable to utilize their vouchers.

“You put forth the effort to get on there,” Walker said. “Some people wait 3, 4, 5 years to even get these vouchers. And you waited quite a bit of time, and when you get the vouchers, it’s no good.”

Those vouchers do have an expiration date. For Walker, it’s the end of this month.

She’s hoping and praying that she finds a place before then.

