Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
FILE PHOTO: Scott Maddox at Tallahassee City Hall during a city commission meeting.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
Justin Kuhns (Left) and Susan Kuhns (Right) are accused of embezzling $100,000 in Thomasville,...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car as it was driving by his Gadsden...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was arrested and charged with 45 counts of distributing...
Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say
Brian and April Amburgey walk through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana