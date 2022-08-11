VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
Justin Kuhns (Left) and Susan Kuhns (Right) are accused of embezzling $100,000 in Thomasville,...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
FILE PHOTO: Scott Maddox at Tallahassee City Hall during a city commission meeting.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
Shooting Aug. 11, 2022 on Blountstown St. in Tallahassee
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Photo by: MGN
Miller County Sheriff Arrested

Latest News

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says