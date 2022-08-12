5 vehicles, including 2 semis crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a five-vehicle crash that left a 21-year-old Holiday man seriously injured.

According to FHP, the crash happened Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. on I-75 at the 468-mile marker.

A 21-year-old man was driving his Volvo north when for an unknown reason, he suddenly left the road and crossed the grass median in the middle. He proceeded to go northwest until turning around and moving into the southbound lanes, where he struck the Nissan that was traveling south.

After the Volvo struck the Nissan, a Tractor Trailer crashed into the Volvo.

After the Tractor crashed into the Volvo, it crossed the median to the northbound lanes and crashed into another Tractor, FHP said.

The crash caused all three lanes to be closed for an extended time.

According to FHP, the 21-year-old was the only one who suffered from serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.