Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of several kids who’s car was shot at in Gadsden County say they’re tankful they walked away but are still in shock it even happened.

The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office says they arrested Jason Ellis for the incident that sent four of the victims to the hospital.

”We want justice for all five of the kids that were in the vehicle,” exclaimed mother Samantha Diaz.

Last Friday, five cousins were returning to a family home to retrieve some clothes and while they were driving down their road, the unthinkable happened.

”I called for them to come back and then when they came back he started shooting at the vehicle they were in,” shared Diaz.

Neighbor Jason Ellis is accused of firing several rounds into the kids truck, shattering glass and forcing them to duck for cover. A scary call for Mary O’Neal to receive.

”Of course I’m thinking the worst and when I arrived on scene you have your children here and they’re crying and they’re bleeding and you know I don’t think you can put into words the kind of emotions that you go through,” described O’Neal.

The kids suffered cuts and embedded glass and metal. One of the kids even suffered a broken nose, but they know they were a mere inches away from it being much worse.

”Them being okay is a great blessing but if it wasn’t for my oldest one telling everybody to duck down, they would’ve gotten shot in the head,” Diaz explained.

And while physically the kids are recovering, O’Neal says she’s worried about the mental toll this may have.

”These children are going to have this in their head for the rest of their lives and this is something that’s going to follow them forever now and there needs to be some justice,” explained O’Neal.

The reason for the shooting is still unknown as GCSO continues to investigate. But these mothers want to ensure no one else is harmed.

”I mean this person, obviously we want this for our children of course but also for anyone else he could possibly in the future try to harm,” said O’Neal. “I mean this is not someone that needs to be out in public.”

The family says they want to thank GCSO Sgt. Clay Joyner and Deputy KJ McMillian for their work on this case.

Jason Ellis was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three weapon charges. He is currently in the Gadsden County Jail.

