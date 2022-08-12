Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd.(MGN)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd.

LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call at the just after 8:15 Thursday night.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot, but say the incident didn’t happen at that location.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

LCSO says they were still working to find out more about any potential suspects and are continuing to investigate.

WCTV will update this story as we learn more.

