Person of interest identified in Suwannee County double homicide

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office
Suwannee County Sheriff's Office(wcjb)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies say they have a person of interest in the case, though they are not releasing that person’s identity.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.

Deputies say the victims, who are not being identified, were found in their car at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road around 6:30 a.m. They died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing appears to be anger, according to deputies. They say the victims were specifically targeted.

“They were simply two hard-working professionals heading to work who crossed paths with evil,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office is withholding additional information in an effort to maintain the integrity of the case. Deputies say they are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and the Third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

They say physical evidence has been collected and is being forensically processed by the FDLE Crime Labs in Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Meanwhile, electronic evidence is still being collected, sorted, and analyzed.

