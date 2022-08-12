Quest Diagnostics and Bond Health team up to host tailgate testing event in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -While many of us got used to testing for covid during the pandemic, other health screenings may have fallen by the wayside, and an event this weekend in Tallahassee aims to change that.

Tackle Your Testing hosted by Quest Diagnostics and Bond Health will happen Saturday at McLean Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s the first of its kind aimed at addressing critical health concerns.

Diabetes, heart disease and STD testing are just a few of the things people can get tested for at the tailgate event.

The event comes with no costs and provides on-site opportunities for people looking for testing.

During covid, many people stopped going to the doctor and getting checkups.

In 2020, Quest Diagnostics reported there was a 70% decline in diabetes type 2 diagnoses, a 64% drop in heart disease diagnoses and a 46% decline in cancer diagnoses due to people not getting tested.

Jorge Hernandez with Quest Diagnostics says they’re still not seeing testing levels rebound

“I, myself, took me a couple of years to get back to the doctor and it wasn’t until I felt that I had something that I wanted to go back to,” said Vice President of Commerical Sales with Quest Diagnostics Jorge Hernandez. “So I would encourage anyone who is listening to us to come to be with us tomorrow and if they can’t come tomorrow to go see their healthcare provider.”

At the event, there will also be live music, bbq provided by Second Harvest Food Bank and a chance to meet up with former FSU and NFL star Warrick Dunn.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can check their website.

