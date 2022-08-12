Stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, police search for suspect

(KCTV5 News)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.

It happened around 8:30 am at the Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street. TPD says a man was inside his apartment when the suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect left the scene and officers say there are no arrests in the case at this time. TPD says it’s not clear if the suspect and the victim knew one another.

