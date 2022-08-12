Tallahassee woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme

A Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is asking to be released to await trial.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - - A jury has found Gretchen Buselli guilty as charged in a plot to kill her ex-husband, according to the U.S. District Court Clerk.

The trial was held this week at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse.   The verdict was announced Friday around lunchtime.

The federal court clerk confirms Buselli was found guilty of using interstate commerce to facilitate a murder for hire and making false statements when she was questioned about it.

Buselli was arrested back in September 2021 after federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband.  The hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Court papers say Buselli dropped a black bag at a designated seat in the Cascades Park amphitheater with a $5000 down payment inside and then agreed to pay the remaining $20,000 once the job was complete.

It’s not clear how much time Buselli could face in prison as a result of her conviction and there is no sentencing date listed in federal court records yet.

