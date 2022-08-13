Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The surface front moving through our viewing area today certainly delivered a flurry of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Big Bend. Tonight will bring a few more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with temperatures getting down to around 70.

Relief from all the rain is on the way for Sunday and Monday, as the surface front leaves behind drier air & lower rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.