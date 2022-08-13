Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, August 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday as a surface front moves through our viewing area. The rain and cloud cover will limit temperatures to topping out around the upper 80′s.

A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain for this evening, with temperatures getting back down into the low 70′s.

The frontal boundary will leave behind drier air for the viewing area, and in turn we will see rain chances drop to 40% for Sunday, and 30% for Monday.

