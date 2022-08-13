New Faces, Different Places: Baby Rattler alum Alex Williams brings winner’s mentality to FAMU DRS

New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009.
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to be trusted to bring the Baby Rattlers back to prominence.(Ryan Kelly -- WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Humidity is in the air. Pads are thumping. Whistles are blowing all throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia. We are just days away from getting football back. We continue our New Faces, Different Places series with FAMU DRS and Alex Williams.

There’s some hitting going down on the South Side. FAMU DRS with a new man in charge. The Baby Rattler alum who went on to play college football at Ole Miss couldn’t be more excited to be back at his alma mater.

“We can’t wait to get started man. This year is going to be one for the ages. It’s going to be the start of something beautiful,” Williams said with a smile, “We’ve been out here all summer long working out. Now it’s time to put the pads on and we just cannot wait to get started. Honestly, between myself, the players, and the coaches--I don’t know who is the most excited.”

As Williams takes over the program, he brings ample experience of winning. With that comes implementing core details to the program that have gone by the wayside in years past: an offseason lifting program, diligent film study, and a refined winner’s mentality on the gridiron.

Williams says his players have gained an average of 15 pounds of muscle because of the new regimen. It’s all part of building a foundation for success.

“You know, these guys have been down for a little while, and with winning comes a mentality in itself,” Williams concluded, “These guys haven’t had the ability or the opportunity to experience that. I’ve been in some different programs and we’ve always been winners. That’s what I want to give these guys.”

The Baby Rattlers first game on the gridiron is Friday, August 26th as they play host to Hilliard at 7:00PM.

